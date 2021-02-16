Riverhead School District officials are asking the Town of Riverhead to require developers of new housing to provide “feasible solutions” to the financial burden of expanding instructional space in the district — and they’re asking the town not to approve “any future development” without securing those solutions.

The school board last month adopted a “sense of the board” resolution authorizing administration officials to meet with town representatives to discuss this demand.

Continued development of housing within the district’s boundaries, and in particular in the downtown area, is “unsustainable,” the school board said in the resolution.

The board is asking the town to enforce “existing limits on development of apartments” downtown.

“We believe that all students in this community have a right to a complete education in our schools,” school board president Laurie Downs said in a press release issued by the school district last week. “Nevertheless, we feel that we need help from the Town of Riverhead and developers to ensure that our schools are right-sized for the population.”

Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said she is looking forward to discussing this “critical issue” with district officials.

Aguiar issued the following written statement over the weekend in response to the school board resolution:

“I am pleased to know that I as supervisor have made my concern known months ago and share the same opinion with the school district.

“Months ago and at the time of the beginning of pandemic the county led by Legislator Hahn introduced the concept of overlay zoning for micro housing and alternative creative reuse of abandoned box stores and major retail stores like Walmart, Kmart, Sports Authority (now Dollar Tree and Planet Fitness), Toys ‘R’ Us (soon to be Lidl Foods), Home Goods (now relocated just west of original site).

“I made clear then and make it clear now any overlay zoning and reuse plan cannot and may not involve housing designed for families, which will severely impact on schools. A great approach would be condominiums to increase our tax base, while limiting school impact.

“The reuse of any abandoned box store and overlay zone limiting housing to the elderly with restriction, single or married professionals seeking to locate close to hospital, essentially studios and one bedroom units.

“The county and Mitch Pally of the Long Island Builders Association [sic] have accepted my recommendations and concerns regarding impacts of excessive housing and the impacts on our school. All have acknowledged and accepted to avoid negative impacts, particularly financially. Overcrowding related to our schools must be paramount regarding any and all zoning matters.

“I applaud the Riverhead school district superintendent and the school board for having the foresight to address excessive rental building in Flanders or beyond our designated cap in the downtown area which will impact the Riverhead school district. I fully support their effort and we are committed to help champion this effort with the school district.”