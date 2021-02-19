Snow and freezing rain early this morning will result in icy conditions on untreated roadways and walkways, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement this morning.
Use extreme caution if traveling this morning, the weather service said.
Mixed precipitation will continue through mid-afternoon today. Snow is likely after 3 p.m. New snow accumulation of less than an inch is possible.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.
High temperatures today will reach the mid-30s, with wind chill values between 20 and 25.
The weekend will bring sunny skies and cold temperatures with highs both days topping out in the mid-30s.
Snow accumulations of four to six inches were reported across Long Island as of 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in New York.
