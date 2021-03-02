The Riverhead Free Library is partnering with Long Island Cares to make sure all community members in need are well-nourished.

Long Island Cares will supply a free three-day food supply on the first Thursday of each month for those in need.

Please note that individuals can only pick up for their family. You cannot pick-up for multiple families. No identification is required to pick up your supply of food.

Distribution dates and times:

Thursday, March 4

11 a.m. – 12 noon

Thursday, April 1

11 a.m. – 12 noon

Thursday, May 6

11 a.m. – 12 noon

Thursday, June 3

11 a.m. – 12 noon

Riverhead Free Library is located at 330 Court Street, Riverhead. Entrance to parking lot is located on Osborn Avenue, just south of the railroad crossing.