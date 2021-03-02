The Riverhead Free Library is partnering with Long Island Cares to make sure all community members in need are well-nourished.
Long Island Cares will supply a free three-day food supply on the first Thursday of each month for those in need.
Please note that individuals can only pick up for their family. You cannot pick-up for multiple families. No identification is required to pick up your supply of food.
Distribution dates and times:
Thursday, March 4
11 a.m. – 12 noon
Thursday, April 1
11 a.m. – 12 noon
Thursday, May 6
11 a.m. – 12 noon
Thursday, June 3
11 a.m. – 12 noon
Riverhead Free Library is located at 330 Court Street, Riverhead. Entrance to parking lot is located on Osborn Avenue, just south of the railroad crossing.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.