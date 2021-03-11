The North Fork Breast Health Coalition is launching a new research fund for Stage IV metastatic breast cancer — and they’re kicking off the fundraising effort with a multi-day raffle this month.

The Pink Pearl Raffle will begin Friday, March 19 at the organization’s office on Route 58 in Riverhead. The raffle will feature several dozen gift baskets and prizes from small businesses across the East End.

North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s annual Pink Pearl Gala has been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, so the raffle will serve as an alternative fundraising effort to kick off the organization’s new Stage IV Research and Grant Fund, according to Melanie McEvoy, North Fork Breast Health Coalition vice president.

“We want to expand our mission to not only provide additional support to metastatic breast cancer patients, but also to provide direct funding to oncologists with cutting-edge research labs that are working on extending the lives of East End patients,” McEvoy said in a statement this week.

Tickets will be sold in packs of 25 for $20, 75 for $50 and 175 for $100.

Tickets will be available online or at the North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s office at 185 Old Country Road, Suite 6 over the next two weekends starting March 19, from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. Tickets may also be purchased Wednesday, March 24 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The raffle winners will be announced March 29 on the organization’s Facebook page.

