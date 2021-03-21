Southampton Town Police are searching for three men who displayed handguns and robbed two men in the vicinity of Ludlam Avenue and Pebble Way in Riverside late last night.

The suspects punched and kicked one of the victims before taking his cell phone and leaving the area, according to the victim’s statement to police.

The suspects were driving in a red vehicle, according to the report.

The Southampton Town Police detective unit is continuing the investigation and looking for the subjects involved. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the detective unit at 631-702-2230.