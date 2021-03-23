The spring leaf pickup program for Southampton Town residents will begin on Monday, April 19.

Residents must put leaves in biodegradable paper bags at curbside no sooner than Monday, April 5. Winter kill branches — less than 3″ in diameter and 6′ in length — will also be picked up if left in a separate pile next to bagged leaves.

Mixed bags or loose leaf piles will not be removed.

Leaf vouchers for residents with contractors are available from April 15 through May 31. If a resident is a first-time voucher recipient please send a copy of: photo identification, telephone number of property owner, landscaper or contractor’s name and phone number and voucher address to Southampton Town Highway Department, 20 Jackson Avenue Hampton Bays or by fax (631)728-3605.