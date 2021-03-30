A Freeport man was driving under the influence of drugs when he crashed his vehicle into a utility pole on Flanders Road in Riverside just before noon yesterday, according to Southampton Town Police.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Flanders Road and Enterprise Zone Drive at 11:47 a.m., according to a police press release.

Donald Fahrbach Jr., 26, of Freeport NY was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with minor injuries he sustained in the crash, police said,

Fahrbach was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, a misdemeanor, police said. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in court at a later date, according to the police report.

Southbound traffic was diverted for a short time while PSEG responded to repair a severed pole and several downed wires.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.