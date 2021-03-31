A blood drive will be held on Thursday, April 8 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Tanger Outlet Center, hosted by Senator Anthony Palumbo and New York Blood Center.
The donation site will be located in Tanger 1 suite 301 between the Carter’s and Columbia stores.
All blood donors will receive a free New York Mets t-shirt and be entered to win six tickets to a 2021 Mets game.
“Our last blood drive was a great success, collecting over 39 pints of blood which can go on to help the lives of up to 117 people,” said Palumbo. “With the community’s continued support, I am confident we can help even more New Yorkers.”
Appointments are encouraged and can be made at www.nybc.org/metsfan for by calling (646) 739-1927. Donors must wear a face mask or covering and follow COVID-19 protocols.
If a potential donor has tested positive for COVID-19 or is under self-quarantine restrictions, they should not attend.
