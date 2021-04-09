The town board on Tuesday allocated the Town of Riverhead’s $168,000 in federal CARES Act funding, dividing it among town government — for the purchase of vehicles that serve senior programs — and six local organizations.

The board allocated $100,000 to cover the cost of new vehicles for the Meals on Wheels and the Riverhead “SAFE” programs.

The Riverhead Business Improvement District Management Association, the nonprofit organization that contracts with the Business Improvement District to manage the BID’s affairs, will receive $13,000.

The Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Open Arms Soup Kitchen, Bread and More Soup Kitchen, Catholic Home Care and the Riverhead Community Awareness Program were allocated $10,000 apiece.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act provided Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) supplemental funding, administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The town board held a public hearing on the CARES Act allocation in July.