The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office has a new K9 officer and the K9 has a new ballistic vest.

Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. yesterday hosted two ceremonies in Riverhead yesterday at which the new K9 was the center of attention. Both ceremonies honored fallen law enforcement officers.

First was a formal naming ceremony for K9 officer Reis, named for Correction Officer Andrew Reister of Hampton Bays, 40, who was killed in August 2008 while working an off-duty job.

“Reis is a 2-year-old dark brindle colored Dutch Shepherd from the Netherlands. He is a high-drive, strong-willed dog who exhibits a uniquely high level of courage,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Reister’s family gathered at the sheriff’s office for the ceremony, which included a demonstration of some of K9 Reis’ talents. Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. with Stacey Reister, second from right, her children Mary Grace and David, family members and K9 Reis.

Courtesy photo: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Later in the afternoon, K9 Reis received a state-of-the-art Armor Express ballistic vest donated by the Det. Brian ‘Smiles’ Simonsen Memorial Foundation in conjunction with Blue Lives Matter K9 and the Capital K9 Association.

Leanne Simonsen established the Simonsen Foundation in honor of her husband, NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen, of Calverton, who was killed in the line of duty in February 2019 at age 42.

“We started this foundation to ensure that my husband Brian Simonsen would never be forgotten,” Simonsen said. “When Brian was killed my world went dark. Through this foundation, the people we have met, and the work we have done, the light has started to return with all the good we have done in Brian’s name,” she said.

The vest was donated in memory of another fallen officer, NYPD Transit Detective George Caccavale, who was only 33 years old when he was shot and killed in 1976 while working an off-duty job. His daughter Carla Caccavale and her children, were also present at the ceremony.

“I often say through the most unfortunate circumstances we had the good fortune of meeting the most amazing people,” Caccavale said. “All those who came out today exemplify exactly this — especially Leanne and everyone here who upholds the solemn vow to never forget,” she said.

“Our family is incredibly honored and is committed to paying it forward to honor another fallen hero. I think it’s safe to say that my Dad, Brian, and Andrew are beaming down with pride,” Caccavale said.

K9 Reis with the daughter of Det. George Caccavale, Carla Caccavale, left, Lindsay Ekizian, founder of the Blue Lives Matter K9 , Leeanne Simonsen, founder of the Det. Brian “Smiles” Simonsen Foundation and Sal Khan of the Capital K9 Association. Courtesy photo: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Toulon said he was honored to help carry on the memory of Reister and thanked all those involved for facilitating the vest donation.

“There is a strong and unique bond among law enforcement families who have lost loved ones,” Toulon said. He thanked the Simonsen Foundation, Blue Lives Matter K9, and the Capital K9 Association for their support.

“Reis will be well-protected,” the sheriff said.