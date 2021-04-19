A math teacher at Shoreham-Wading River High School was arrested today for having a sexual relationship with a student, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police said Veronica Pezdan, 28, of Holbrook, was charged with two counts of Rape in the Third Degree and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

According to a police press release, Pezdan was engaged in a sexual relationship with a male student during the past two months.

Police arrested Pezdan this morning on William Floyd Parkway after she left Shoreham- Wading River High School, according to the report. The arrest followed an investigation by Special Victims Section detectives, police said.

Pezdan will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip tomorrow, police said.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.