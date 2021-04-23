Southampton Town Police Department and the Southampton Town Police Explorers will collect expired and unused medications for safe disposal tomorrow as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take-back Day.

Collection sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flanders Community Center, 655 Flanders Road, the Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue and the Southampton Town Police substation at the Bridgehampton Commons, 2044 Montauk Highway.

Unused medications that are not disposed of properly can wind up in the hands of our most vulnerable populations, and medications flushed down the toilet ultimately wind up in our aquifer and pollute our drinking water.

This service is free and confidential, police said.

Liquid medications, syringes, sharps, and thermometers cannot be accepted.

For more information please call the Southampton Town Police Department at (631) 702-2254.