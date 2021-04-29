Riverhead Middle School eighth grader Neliann Rivera Hernandez and seventh graders Julissa Molina Lima and Ashley Solorzano were featured on the radio station WLIW 88.3 FM hosted by Gianna Volpe.

Volpe, host of “The Heart of the East End” interviewed them in the segment “The Future.” The students were asked what their experiences were and what their hopes are for tomorrow.

“It was a pleasure to meet Gianna,” said Solorzano. “Being on the radio felt good, because anyone could hear it and I could remind them to always follow their dreams. It’s really important to remember that even if people say you can’t reach your dreams, you don’t have to listen to them. You have to believe you can achieve everything you want to do in your life.”