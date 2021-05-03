(Updated, 8 a.m.) A five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 58 and Mill Road early this morning shut down eastbound traffic on the four-lane highway.
One vehicle ran a red light at the intersection, according to police at the scene.
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported one person to Stony Brook Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other involved drivers refused medical treatment. Three vehicles were towed from the scene.
Route 58 was closed to eastbound traffic at Kroemer Avenue.The road was reopened about 45 minutes later.
RiverheadLOCAL photos by Peter Blasl
