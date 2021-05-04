Southampton Town Police are looking for information about an armed robbery in Riverside late last night.

Police said a Mastic Beach man was assaulted and robbed of cash on Pebble Way around 11 p.m. Monday.

The victim went to a residence on Pebble Way, Riverside where he was approached by two men who were dressed in black and wearing face masks, according to a police press release. The victim was hit in the head with a handgun and robbed of cash, according to the report. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The Southampton Town Police Detective Unit asks anyone with information to contact them at 631-702-2230.