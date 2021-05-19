Voters in the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District yesterday approved an $80.7 million operating budget for 2021-2022 by a vote of 669 to 215.

The budget calls for a 1% increase, or $552,874, in the district’s property tax levy.

Voters also approved, 707 to 16, a $7.5 million expenditure from the district’s 2017 capital reserve fund to pay for health and safety capital improvements. The improvements include items like ventilator replacements, roof repairs and replacements and HVAC repairs and. upgrades.

They also approved, 677-102, the establishment of a new 10-year capital reserve fund not to exceed $7.5 million for upcoming major repairs and capital improvements.

Incumbent trustees Robert Rose and James Smith were re-elected with 689 votes and 670 votes respectively.