Sheet Metal Workers Local 28, Boilermakers Local No. 5, and United Service Workers, Local 355 have announced upcoming recruitments.

The Sheet Metal Workers Local 28 apprenticeship program is seeking applicants for its five-year “learn to earn” program.

Successful applicants will begin the program as pre-apprentices. They will attend a mandatory four weeks of school, during which time they will receive a small stipend. Pre-apprentices will then work six months to a year with a contractor, earning a salary. Successful pre-apprentices will become indentured as apprentices, assigned to a contractor and enjoy the full benefits of union membership.

Applicants must be at least 17 years of age and drug-free. If selected, they must be able to pass a TABE math exam and a drug screening in order to enter the apprenticeship program.

Local 28 Sheet Metal Apprentices work full-time for a union contractor that pays them to attend classes throughout the year. Graduates may also receive college credit from select accredited

institutions of higher learning.

Prospective applicants must pick up applications in person and return it to Sheet Metal Workers Training Center, 139-20 Jamaica Avenue (at 143rd Street), Jamaica, New York 11435. Masks and social distancing are required.

Applications will be available Monday-Friday, June 18 through July 2, 2021, 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. All applications must be returned by July 2 at 3:30 p.m.

“The history of Sheet Metal Workers’ International Association, Local 28 Metropolitan New York and Long Island, is the story of a great urban area trade that is both craft and art — and a steadfast commitment to the dignity and welfare of working people and their families,” the union said in an announcement. “Members of Local 28 help New Yorkers live, work and breathe in comfort. Sheet metal workers inhabit the only trade that designs, manufactures and installs its own products. They not only build; they create.” For more information visit: https://www.sheetmetal-iti.org/career-paths

United Service Workers recruit for sprinkler fitter apprentices

United Service Workers Local Union #355 will conduct a recruitment from June 21 through July 2 for two sprinkler fitter apprentices.

Applications can be completed at the Local Union #355 Training Center, 267 Knickerbocker Avenue, Bohemia, N.Y., from 2 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. All applications must be completed on site and received no later than July 2.

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED), including one year of high school algebra.

Must sign an affidavit stating that they are physically able to perform the work required of a Sprinkler Fitter, which may include: Working an 8-hour day continually on their feet. Lifting and carrying weights in excess of 75 pounds for extended periods. Working in severe weather conditions and extreme temperatures for extended periods. Working in restrictive or confined spaces. Working at heights of 20 feet or more on ladders, scaffolds, scissor lifts, or boom lifts. Working in ditches or trenches up to six feet deep.

Must be able to read, hear, and understand instructions and warnings.

Must pass a substance abuse test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Boilermakers recruit apprentices

Boilermakers Local #5, zone 5 will conduct a recruitment from June 21 through May 16, 2022 for five boilermaker (construction) apprentices.

Applications can be obtained from the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Boilermakers Northeastern Area, Local Union #5, Zone #5, 24 Van Siclen Avenue, Floral Park, NY, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. on the third Monday of each month, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. All applications must be received no later than May 16, 2022. Detailed information is available on the Boilermakers Northeast JAC website at www.neaac.net http://www.neaac.net/.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must have a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma. Applicants must attest in writing that they are physically able to perform the work of a boilermaker (construction), such as: working an eight-hour day while continually on feet, lifting and carrying weights in excess of 95 pounds for extended periods, working extreme weather conditions, working at heights of 20 feet or more on scaffolds of platforms, working in ditches or trenches up to 20 feet deep.

For further information, contact the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Boilermakers Northeastern Area, Local Union #5, Zone #5 at (516) 326-2500. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (See: dol.ny.gov/career-centers <https://dol.ny.gov/career-centers )