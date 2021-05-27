The dates of the two drag racing proposals at the Calverton Enterprise Park have changed after an environmental assessment found that the event’s would interfere with local birds’ nesting season.

Scrambul Inc. has changed the date of the “Scrambul Runway Challenge” from the weekend of June 19-20 to Sept. 25-26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with rain dates on Oct. 2-3.

The event includes eighth-mile, quarter-mile and half-mile races on EPCAL’s runways. The half-mile race would be on the 7,000-foot runway, while the eighth-mile and quarter-mile races would be on the 10,000-foot runway.

Peter Scalzo has changed the dates of “Race Track, Not Street at EPCAL” from various dates in early to mid-August to dates in late-August and early-September. Daytime events include Aug. 21, Aug. 22, Aug. 29, Sept. 5 and Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Nighttime events include Aug. 28, Sept. 4 and Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.. Rain dates are Sept. 18 in the nighttime and Sept. 19 in the daytime.

Scalzo’s event will be eighth-mile races held on the 7,000 foot runway. Scalzo testified during a town board working meeting on Thursday that the event is sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association, who govern the rules for drag races across the country.

Both events are limited to street cars, which are required to be inspected before they race. Helmets will be required for drivers and cars will require mufflers to compete to prevent excessive noise at the event.

A resolution to amend a prior approval for Scrambul and a second resolution to authorize the ““Race Track, Not Street” event will be taken up at the Town Board meeting on Wednesday, June 2.