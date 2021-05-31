Riverhead Town’s unemployment has dropped to the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The town’s unemployment rate dipped from 7.6% in March to 5.3% in April, according to data released on May 25 by the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs. The unemployment rate climbed to 15.8% last April after the governor ordered a lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The town’s unemployment rate was 3.1% in April 2019.
Riverhead’s lowest unemployment rate during the pandemic had been 5.4% in November. Unemployment quickly shot up thereafter, reaching 8.3% in February, before trending downward to 5.3% in April.
Also in April, Suffolk County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.1% to 5.4%. New York state’s unemployment rate decreased from 8.4% to 7.8%, while the national unemployment rate remained stagnant at around 6%.
You can view Riverhead and Suffolk County’s unemployment rates since 2019 with the graph below.
