The Polish Town Street Fair and Festival won’t take place again this year.

The logistics of organizing the festival required plans and purchases for the annual August street festival to be made long before it was known whether the event could in fact take place, Kay Davis of the Polish Town Civic Association said today. The town code also required the organization to file a special event permit application months ago, when the holiday COVID surge was in full swing, Davis said.

The state began easing COVID restrictions in March, as infection rates decreased. By the time it was clear the festival could take place, it was too late to to make the necessary arrangements. The governor did not announce definitive guidance for festivals until May 17.

“We regret that we can’t have the fair this year but it will be back next year,” Davis said.

The iconic street fair and festival, which typically takes place over the second weekend in August, dates back to 1975. It attracts thousands of visitors to Polish Town USA each summer, to browse and shop some 250 vendor booths, sample Polish food specialities and enjoy Polka music and Polish culture. It took place each year, rain or shine, until canceled by COVID in 2020.