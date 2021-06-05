After a holiday weekend washout, sunny skies and warm temperatures will beckon residents to local beaches this weekend.

Town beaches are open with lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends only until June 26, when they will be open for the season seven days a week.

Parking permits are required for parking at all town beaches. Riverhead Town residents can purchase seasonal parking stickers at all town beaches. The cost is $20, $5 for seniors (age 60 and over — proof of age required.) A vehicle registration with a street address in Riverhead Town is required. If the registration has a post office box address, acceptable proof of residence is a Riverhead Town tax bill or utility bill with a street address in Riverhead Town. Name on bill must match vehicle registration. Beach parking permits are not available for nonresidents.

Riverhead Town beaches are located at:

Wading River Beach (end of Creek Road, Wading River)

Reeves Beach (end of Park Road, Riverhead)

Iron Pier Beach (end of Pier Avenue, Jamesport)

South Jamesport Beach (Town Beach Road, Jamesport)

Combined parking and boat launch permits can also be purchased by Riverhead Town residents at town beaches for $40 ($10 for seniors age 60 and over.)

Permits that cover 4×4 vehicle access to beaches (in addition to parking and boat launch permits may be purchased only at the parks and recreation department offices, Monday-Friday, during regular business hours. The offices are located at 55 Columbus Avenue and 60 Shade Tree Lane.

Long Island Sound water temperature is still a cold 57 to 59 degrees.

Ocean beachgoers take note: There is a high risk of rip current at Long Island ocean beaches today, according to the National Weather Service marine forecast.

The UV index today is very high at 9, so wherever you go outside today, be sure to protect your skin against sun damage with sunscreen, a hat and shirt, especially during the hours of 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Sand and other bright surfaces reflect UV and can double UV exposure, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For more information visit the EPA’s UV index webpage.