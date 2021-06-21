A downed power line left 41 customers without power in Baiting Hollow early this morning.

A fallen tree on Baiting Hollow Lane took the power line down. Repair crews are at the scene. PSEG-LI estimates it will have service restored to affected customers by 11:15 a.m.

