Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s assistance in an investigation of a burglary at a Calverton deli shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Patrol units at 12:18 a.m. responded to an active commercial burglary alarm at Wine Country Deli on Middle Country Road in Calverton, Riverhead Police said in a press release. Officers found a broken rear window and an open rear door, the press release said. Inside, officers found the cash register area of the deli “in disarray” with one register missing and the other on the floor behind the sales counter, police said.

Police reviewed video surveillance camera footage of the incident, according to the report. Police describe the suspect as a black male, medium/light complexion, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, thin build, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with an orange shirt underneath, dark-colored pants, dark latex-type gloves and a blue surgical-type face mask. The man fled on foot before entering a vehicle waiting for him on Middle Country Road, police said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500 Ext 289.