Aquebogue Elementary School in Riverhead will establish an outdoor learning space in memory of the school’s late teacher Keri Stromski.

Stromski died at age 48 on April 6 after she was diagnosed four years ago with stage IV breast cancer. A kindergarten teacher at Aquebogue Elementary School, she was a vocal advocate for more funding for research into treatment of metastatic breast cancers, publishing a blog and posting almost daily on social media about living with the disease.

She taught in Riverhead Central School District for more than two decades.

The Riverhead school board accepted donations from the Aquebogue Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and the Keri Stromski Memorial Committee for benches and other materials to establish the space.

Aquebogue PTO President Jennifer Stepnoski said the project is still in early stages of development.

The school board also accepted donations from the High School Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) to establish Little Free Libraries in Aquebogue and Pulaski Street School also in memory of Stromski. A Little Free Library is a book exchange that allows children to both borrow books to read and drop off unwanted books for others to read.