Help support and save endangered sea turtles by joining the annual Paddle Battle hosted by New York Marine Rescue Center on Saturday, July 31 at the Peconic River in Riverhead — in the event of severe weather the event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 1.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Peconic Waterfront and all races will begin between 9:15 and 10 a.m. Entry fees are $75 per person before the event or $85 on the day of the event. Rental canoes and kayaks are available for $30 per vehicle. To register online before the event, visit the Paddle Battle Long Island website. All proceeds go to the New York Marine Rescue Center or to save endangered turtles.

Life vests are required and all participants must wear their own personal flotation device during the race.

This family friendly event will feature two competitive races, one team challenge and one casual course. The competitive races are split into a 2.5 mile amateur race course and a 5 mile course. The sea vehicles for the 2.5 mile course are recreational kayaks and stand up paddle boards and the 5 mile course are recreational kayaks, sea kayaks, unlimited kayaks and stand up paddle boards.

Start times will depend on the race length and sea vehicle — the full list of start times can be found on the Paddle Board LI website. First place medals will be awarded to winners in each category and for each sea vehicle group and distance.

The “Paddle Battle Team Challenge” will include a 2.5 mile stand up paddle board and kayak race designed for teams of four competitors. The best overall team will be awarded the team challenge trophy. Team challenge sponsorship entry fee is $1,000 per team and must be submitted by Wednesday, July 20. Rental canoes and kayaks are available for $15.

The casual paddle course will be available for those who wish to participate but not compete.