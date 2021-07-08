A tropical storm warning is now in effect for for Suffolk County.

The National Weather Service upgraded the tropical storm watch early this morning.

Tropical Storm Elsa this morning is located about 740 miles southwest of Montauk Montauk Point and is moving northeast at 18 mph, the weather derive said in a statement issued at 5:33 a.m.

Elsa is currently producing sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to maintain its strength as a tropical storm as it passes near or over the Mid-Atlantic coast late tonight and near or over Long Island and southeast New England on Friday morning, according to the statement.

“The main threats from Elsa are heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding, tropical storm force winds especially along the south shore of Long Island and across southeast Connecticut, and associated marine and coastal hazards, including very rough seas and dangerous rip currents,” the weather service said.

A widespread rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from this afternoon into Friday. The highest amounts are forecast to be from NYC to the north and west.

Dangerous marine conditions should also develop on the ocean waters south of Long Island, as well as on Long Island Sound, and the south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, the weather service said.

Tropical storm force winds will be most likely in those areas, near the south shores of Long Island and southeast Connecticut, and in some higher elevations away from the coastline, according to the forecast. Dangerous rip currents will likely occur along the ocean beaches of Long Island, the weather service said.

The weather service urges residents to prepare for the potential of hazardous winds across southeast New York, northeast New Jersey, and southern Connecticut.

According to the weather statement, potential impacts include:

Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.

A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

Scattered power and communications outages.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding. Rivers and streams may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and may overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks and ditches may overflow.

No significant storm surge is expected, the weather service said.