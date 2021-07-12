The Riverhead Town Police Department invites the community to participate in the 37th National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The event will kick off with the Riverhead Town Board meeting at 2 p.m. to recognize the winners of the annual poster contest.

During the evening hours, the Riverhead Police Department Crime Prevention Unit will visit neighborhood watch groups that will be holding block parties. The crime prevention unit will bring give-aways and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Neighborhoods are encouraged to hold front porch vigils by leaving porch lights on from 7 to 10 p.m. and join neighborhood events such as block parties, cookouts, flashlight walks, contests and youth programs.

National Night Out aims to heighten awareness for crime, generate support and increase participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen the neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and inform criminals that the neighborhoods are organized and going to fight back against crime.