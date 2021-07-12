The Elks Lodge will host its annual lobster and chicken barbecue on Sunday, Aug. 8 on the grounds of the lodge.
Dinner includes a whole lobster, half a barbecue chicken, shrimp cocktail, potato salad, corn on the cob, baked beans, cucumber salad, dinner roll, watermelon, wine, beer and soda.
Dinner will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. Takeout starts at 4 p.m.
The event will also feature music by DJ Stephanie, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
Tickets for the event are $50 and can be reserved by calling (631) 727-2027 or by going to the Riverhead Elks Lodge. Chicken-only dinner tickers are available for $35. Only 200 tickets will be sold for this event.
The Riverhead Elks Lodge is located at 1239 East Main Street in Riverhead.
