Riverhead Town Police have announced stepped-up DWI enforcement this week and throughout the holiday season as part of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s DWI Task Force initiative.

“Remember to make appropriate decisions and assign a designated driver, call for a ride or make arrangements to stay at a location if you have been drinking,” Riverhead police said in a press release last night.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week announced stepped-up enforcement throughout the state to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday travel season. Part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative, this crackdown is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes, the governor said.

“I am asking every driver to consider the danger they pose to themselves and others when they choose to drive impaired,” Cuomo said in a press release. “There will be zero tolerance for impaired driving, and state and local law enforcement will be highly visible to ensure that every impaired driver is caught and held accountable.”

During the 2018 holiday enforcement campaign, law enforcement throughout the state arrested 4,142 people for impaired driving and issued 144,197 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations.