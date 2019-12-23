Every year at this time, Riverhead PBA members make sure that local families in need have a Merry Christmas.

The police officers adopt families suggested by local schools and churches and deliver turkey dinners with all the trimmings, plus gift bags filled with presents. This year, they adopted 13 families. They also delivered food to a local food pantry and the veterans’ home.

“This is a way to give back to the community, to support our neighbors in need,” said Riverhead Police Officer Richard Anderson said this morning, as off-duty cops packed boxes with holiday dinner items inside the municipal garage. Many of the officers brought their own kids along to help. It’s an important lesson for them to learn at a young age, Anderson said — neighbors support and help each other.

Anderson expressed the PBA’s appreciation for assistance from the local Walmart, which helps with donations.