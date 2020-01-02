Sweeping new changes to criminal justice laws that went into effect Jan. 1 — eliminating cash bail and pretrial detention for most criminal charges and expanding defendants’ rights to pretrial disclosure of information — have gotten a lot of attention and sparked controversy, but the new year brings with it many other new laws that affect local residents and businesses.

Minimum wage hikes

As of Dec. 31, the minimum wage increased to $13 an hour in Suffolk and Nassau counties, $15 an hour in NYC and $11.80 in the rest of the state.

‘Brianna’s Law’ phases in mandatory boating safety course

“Brianna’s Law,” a phased-in requirement for all operators of motorized watercraft to take a boating safety course and obtain a boating safety certificate, took effect Jan. 1.

As of Jan. 1, the requirement applies to people born in or after 1993. The law expands the requirement each year until all operators are included in 2025.

The law is named after Brianna Lieneck of Deer Park, an 11-year-old girl killed in a 2005 boat crash in the Great South Bay, off Bay Shore.

Previously, only those born after May 1, 1996 were required to take the course before operating a boat.

Those born after Jan. 1, 1988 must complete a safety course beginning in 2022. Those born on or after Jan. 1, 1983 must complete a safety course beginning in 2023. Those born on or after Jan. 1, 1978 must complete a safety course beginning in 2024. The requirement would extend to all motor boat operators beginning in 2025, regardless of age. Failure to comply could result in a fine of between $100 and $250.

Styrofoam, plastic straw bans take effect

In Suffolk County, a new law prohibiting the possession, sale or use of any disposable polystyrene foam (Styrofoam) food service items in all stores and food service establishments took effect Jan. 1.

Also effective Jan. 1 is a law requiring single-use beverage straws and stirrers to be biodegradable or backyard compostable and provided to consumers only upon request. Single-use straws that are individually wrapped in plastic are banned. There are certain exemptions to these requirements. See the Suffolk County health department fact sheet.

Adoptee’s right to obtain long-form birth certificate

A new law effective Jan. 15 allows an adult adoptee (age 18 or older) to obtain a certified copy of their long-form birth certificate without a judicial proceeding. Under current law, the long-form birth certificate is under seal unless its release is ordered by a judge. If the adoptee is deceased, the adopted person’s direct line of descendants or their lawful representatives will be able to obtain the adoptee’s long-form birth certificate. File photo: Denise Civiletti

Labor rights for farmworkers

The Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act went into effect Jan. 1, providing for the right to organize and collectively bargain. It does not provide the right to strike. The act grants time-and-a-half overtime pay to farmworkers after 60 hours a week. It also requires 24 hours of consecutive rest per week, allowing the worker to choose to work with overtime pay. It also expands unemployment insurance and disability insurance coverage to farmworkers and establishes eligibility for disability benefits.

Release of helium balloons

A new Suffolk County law makes it illegal to intentionally release outdoors balloons filled with helium or lighter-than-air gas. The restriction applies to latex as well as mylar balloons.

The law was scheduled to take effect 90 days after its filing with the New York secretary of state. It was signed by County Executive Steve Bellone on Sept. 27.