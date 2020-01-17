Two to four inches of snow are forecast for Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Riverhead will be under a winter weather advisory beginning 10 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

The advisory will be in effect for all of Long Island except for the South Fork, where precipitation will mostly be limited to a wintry mix and rain.

The snow may switch over to rain across the rest of Long Island by Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Slippery road conditions are expected.