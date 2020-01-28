The North Community Theatre invites people to audition at the Mattituck American Legion on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1 p.m. and Sunday March 1 at 6 p.m. for a role in NFCT’s spring musical “The Producers.”
The Mel Brooks musical will be on stage from May 14 to 31 at the North Fork Community Theatre. The audition requires singing a Broadway style song with an accompanist and a possible dance audition, so make sure to wear comfortable clothing.
For more information or to arrange for an accompanist contact the director Mary Motto Kalich at (917)334-6639 or [email protected]
The musical is a comical story of a scheming producer and his mild-mannered accountant’s attempts to produce the biggest flop on Broadway.
