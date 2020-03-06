Riverhead High School has announced the top two students of the Class of 2020: valedictorian Christina Yakaboski and salutatorian Zachary White. Both students earned these premier placements through an impressive commitment to academics and extracurriculars.

Christina has achieved a number of academic accomplishments throughout her school career. She is an AP Scholar with Distinction and earned the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Award for High Honors in Mathematical, Verbal and Spatial Ability. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Foreign Language Honor Society for her Latin studies. She also belongs to the Math Club and Mentathletes and participates in Athletes Helping Athletes.

When not studying, Christina can be found on the track, as she is captain of both the winter and cross-country track teams and a member of the spring track team. She has also earned multiple postseason awards, including All-County and All-Academic for winter track, and holds school records for the sprint medley relay, distance medley relay and 4×400-meter.

Christina plans to study political science or law in the fall. She cites sports involvement as a path to success and advises underclassmen to “learn new things and do things outside of academics.”

Like Christina, Zachary is a well-rounded and exemplary student who has demonstrated exceptional academic ability. He is an AP Scholar with Distinction and earned Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s eponymous medal for outstanding academic achievement in mathematics and science. He is a member of his school’s National Honor Society, National Foreign Language Honor Society (Latin studies), Key Club, Math Club and Robotics Club.

Zachary is also a musician and plays alto saxophone in his school’s pep band and wind ensemble. In addition, he has attained the rank of Eagle Scout.

Zachary plans to study engineering or a related STEM-based field in the fall. His advice for success is in keeping with his dedicated attitude. “If you work hard and don’t give up, you can accomplish great things,” he said. “Perseverance is as important as studying and working hard because some classes can be especially challenging.”

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release