Two employees at a Riverhead restaurant were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital late last night for treatment of burns they suffered in a kitchen fire at the restaurant, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Police said they received a report at at 10:42 p.m. Saturday of a fire with two burn victims at the Sound Avenue Bistro Restaurant located at 3225 Sound Avenue in Riverhead.

Arriving patrol units confirmed the fire in the kitchen of the restaurant had been extinguished and that two employees had sustained burn injuries as a result of the fire.

Due to the nature of the employees’ injuries the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Suffolk County Police Department Aviation Unit responded and transported the victims to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment, police said. Police did not provide information about the nature or extent of their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The Riverhead Police detective division and Riverhead Town fire marshal’s office responded to the scene to investigate. Riverhead Fire Department also responded.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with any information in this case to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500 Ext 289. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.