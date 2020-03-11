Suffolk Theater today announced precautionary measures to ensure the health of their patrons is protected from coronavirus.

In addition to the theater’s normal extensive pre- and post-show cleaning, the theater will wipe down tables, rails, door handles and more, it said in a press release. Suffolk Theater has ordered a large supply of anti-microbial cleaning products and will be airing out the theater before and after events.

Theater staff — including box office, ushers, bartenders, and servers — will be wearing protective gloves while working, the theater said.

All staff has been instructed to stay home if they are at all not feeling well.

“Along guidelines suggested by the CDC, we ask that if you are not feeling well – or are experiencing cold or flu symptoms — please stay home and contact us about ticket exchanges and policies,” the theater said.

