New York State is significantly ramping up its response to the coronavirus outbreak with a number of new regulations aimed at reducing population density and protecting vulnerable populations in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

There are 112 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York since yesterday, bringing the state total to 328, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press conference today.

Suffolk County also confirmed an additional 14 confirmed cases, with a total of 20, up from 6 yesterday, according to the state. County Executive Steve Bellone declared a state of emergency in Suffolk County an hour before Cuomo’s announcement this afternoon.

Nassau County also has 13 new cases, with a total of 41.

“We are talking about a public health emergency,” Cuomo said before announcing the new measures. “We’re going to take very dramatic action in that regard.”

Starting Friday at 5 p.m., gatherings with more than 500 people will not be permitted in New York State, with the exception of schools, hospitals, nursing homes and mass transit facilities.

For Broadway theaters, this regulation will go into effect tonight at 5 p.m. and will effectively turn every theater dark. Public places with listed occupancies of less than 500 will only be allowed 50% occupancy.

All nursing home and senior assisted-living facility staff are now required to wear masks. They will also be monitored for symptoms as they report for work.

No visitors or nonmedical staff or personnel will be permitted to enter nursing homes or assisted living facilities, Cuomo said. Under “dire circumstances” the facility will have discretion to allow a visitor.

New York is also making preparations to keep state hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by the expected influx of coronavirus patients as the illness continues to spread, as health officials in northern Italy report the healthcare system there has become inundated by patients suffering from the virus.

To avoid staffing shortages in New York hospitals, the Stat Department of Health is “accelerating regulations” to allow more nurses and other healthcare personnel to work in hospital intensive care units, Cuomo said.

The state is also asking former doctors and nurses to “reconnect” with their former healthcare employers to be available on an on-call basis.

Temporary hospital facilities will also be considered in the case of the current health care system capacity becoming overwhelmed.

Cuomo is also considering canceling elective surgeries in the event of a surge of coronavirus patients, as elective surgeries can fill up to 30% of hospital beds statewide, he said.



