Update: Suffolk cases now at 20, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. Read full story.

After the number of confirmed coronavirus cases doubled overnight in Suffolk, County Executive Steve Bellone has declared a state of emergency in Suffolk.

The declaration allows the county to respond more nimbly, Bellone said, and it opens up access to funding and additional support.

The county now has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including eight in the Town of Southold, four in Brookhaven, two in Smithtown, one in Islip and one in Huntington.

Ten of the county’s 16 cases are currently hospitalized. The other six are in mandatory quarantine at home.

LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus coverage, closings and cancellations.

The county health commissioner has recommended the cancellation of all parades scheduled for this weekend.

Ten of the county’s 16 cases are currently hospitalized. The other six are in mandatory isolation at home.

All of the cases so far have been through community transmission, Bellone said, which means they were acquired from others in the community.

There are currently 76 people in Suffolk County under precautionary quarantine, all related to recent travel. None of these are symptomatic.

Nassau County also announced an additional 12 cases, bringing its total to 40. Between Nassau and Suffolk counties, there are 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Long Island.

This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.