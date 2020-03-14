Riverhead Fire Department extinguished a fire in home in the Glenwood Village community this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 4:10 p.m. after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the unit on Glynwood Drive. Firefighters found a fire in the sunroom of the home and put it out before it had a chance to spread. No one inside the residence at the time.

The Riverhead Town fire marshal’s office was called to the scene to investigate.

Riverhead Town Police and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the alarm. Photo: Peter Blasl Photo: Peter Blasl

This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.