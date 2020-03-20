New York is ordering more businesses to shut their doors in a new wave of restrictions to slow the rapid spread of coronavirus across the region.

All hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, hair removal services and related personal care services will close by Saturday at 8 p.m., Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning.

New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania are rolling out the same restrictions as part of a multi-state effort established earlier this week.

All four states began introducing sweeping business closures on Monday, shutting down gyms, movie theaters, casinos and restaurants, which are now only allowed to serve delivery and take-out. Yesterday, indoor portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys were closed, and New York ordered businesses to keep at least 75% of their workforces home, with exemptions for essential services.

“We know how the novel coronavirus spreads, and we are making data-driven decisions as the situation evolves to continue to reduce density and slow the spread of the virus,” Cuomo said in a statement this morning. “These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans.“

He emphasized that essential services like grocery, pharmacy and gasoline will continue to operate.

Confirmed coronavirus cases have grown sharply across New York this week as the state expands testing. As of last night, there were more than 5,000 cases statewide, compared to 421 last Friday.

Public officials hope to slow the spread of the virus by reducing social contact through sweeping business closures and restrictions on public gatherings.

But they warn that local health systems still won’t be able to handle the flood of patients with the virus at its currently rate of infection, which hospitalizes patients at much higher rates than other common illnesses like the seasonal flu.

