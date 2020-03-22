A staff member at Riverhead Middle School has reported to the district they have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Dr. Aurelia Henriquez said in a letter posted today on the district website.

The staff member, who reported the test result to the district this morning, did not become symptomatic until several days after the district’s schools had been closed, according to Henriquez.

The district has been in contact with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, she said.

The superintendent said privacy laws prohibited her from disclosing any additional information.