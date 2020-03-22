A staff member at Riverhead Middle School has reported to the district they have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Dr. Aurelia Henriquez said in a letter posted today on the district website.
The staff member, who reported the test result to the district this morning, did not become symptomatic until several days after the district’s schools had been closed, according to Henriquez.
LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus coverage, closings and cancellations.
The district has been in contact with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, she said.
The superintendent said privacy laws prohibited her from disclosing any additional information.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.