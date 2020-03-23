Peconic Landing, the Greenport life care community struggling with an outbreak of coronavirus, said this afternoon a resident in its independent living community has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Additional diagnoses are anticipated, the facility said in a statement.

This is the first confirmed case in Peconic Landing’s independent living community, which is currently home to 301 people in 108 apartments and cottages.

The individual is the spouse of a Health Center resident who tested positive on Saturday and is currently being treated for symptoms of COVID-19 at Stony Brook/Southampton Hospital, Peconic Landing said. The individual resides in the East Apartments.

Independent living residents have been self-isolating voluntarily since March 12, according to the facility.

The Health Center areas of Peconic Landing currently have 14 residents who have tested positive for the virus: 11 are in stable condition and three are in the hospital. All three people in the hospital are receiving treatment specifically for symptoms related to COVID-19, Peconic Landing said.

Four Peconic Landing residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died over the past six days. Three were residents of The Shores for Skilled Nursing and one was a resident of Harbor South for Memory Support.

To date, positive diagnoses have been reported in The Shores for Skilled Nursing, Harbor South for Memory Support, Harbor North for Assisted Living, and the East Apartments for Independent Living.

The Bluffs for Short-Term Rehabilitation, the West Apartments for Independent Living and Cottages currently remain unaffected, according to the statement.

Peconic Landing said every independent living apartment and cottage uses a closed HVAC system – meaning air circulating systems are not shared amongst private residences.

These individuals are age 62 and better managing their own health and wellness – some with the support of Home Health Services as needed. Independent Living at Peconic Landing is currently home to 301 members residing across 108 single-family cottages and 187 apartments on campus.

Mail, groceries, healthcare supplies, and other needs will be delivered outside of the homes in the independent living community to maintain quarantine protocols, with no contact made within six feet without proper PPE to help in containing the spread of the disease, Peconic Landing said.

“Much care and planning have gone into preparing for the possible spread of COVID-19 on our campus, something we hoped would be a worst-case scenario,” said Peconic Landing president and CEO Robert Syron. “We want to assure our members and their families that we are here to help you.”

The facility’s care management team will coordinate with each member’s family and private physicians to manage signs and symptoms, helping to direct any next steps as necessary, Peconic Landing said. This includes daily contact with the nurse practitioner through phone calls to provide medical advice. She will visit these members as needed wearing the proper PPE to assess any complications of the COVID-19 virus, the facility said. These members will also receive several friendly phone calls from the member services team to check-in and provide social connection throughout the day, the statement said.