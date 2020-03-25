Suffolk County’s confirmed coronavirus cases have increased to 2,260, up 380 from the 1,880 cases that were reported yesterday afternoon.

County officials reported three new deaths today, bringing the county’s death toll to 20.

County Executive Steve Bellone said the deceased were a man in his 80s who was a resident of Peconic Landing who died at Stony Brook/Southampton Hospital yesterday, a woman in her 80s who died at Mather Hospital on March 21, and a woman in her 70s who died at Peconic Bay Medical Center on March 20. All three people had underlying health conditions, Bellone said.

“This is the seventh day in a row that we’re reporting deaths in Suffolk County,” Bellone said.

There were 206 hospitalizations in Suffolk as of today, up 43 from yesterday, with 67 of those in the ICU.

Overall, confirmed cases are higher in the more densely populated western towns of Suffolk.

New York State reported 30,811 confirmed cases today, up more than 5,000 from yesterday. New York City has more than half of the state’s confirmed cases.

The town-by-town breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases today were as follows:

Islip – 461

Huntington – 423

Brookhaven – 330

Babylon – 306

Smithtown – 130

Southold – 111

Riverhead – 47

Southampton – 40

East Hampton – 13

Shelter Island – 2

There were 182 cases for which the township was unknown at the time of today’s report.

The county noted in its report that the town-by-town breakdown reflected 2,025 records available to Suffolk County at the time of the report.

Bellone said hospitals in the county had 524 of 2,535 beds available and 63 of 205 ICU beds available.