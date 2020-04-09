Severe thunderstorms and potentially damaging winds could impact Suffolk County this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for Long Island and New York City. A wind advisory will also take effect at 2 p.m. in Suffolk County, where gusts could reach 45 miles per hour until 8 p.m. tonight.
Storms this afternoon could bring small hail to the area, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
After thunderstorms roll through the area this afternoon, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s this evening, with more gusty winds and showers likely tomorrow.
