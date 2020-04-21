A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Suffolk County as a line of storms moves across Long Island this afternoon.
The storm was located around Rocky Point at 3:39 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and penny-sized hail are both possible.
The storms are forecast to be near Patchogue and Davis Park around 3:55 p.m., Center Moriches and Shirley around 4:05 p.m., Manorville around 4:10 p.m., Riverhead and Westhampton around 4:15 p.m., Southampton and Shinnecock Hills around 4:05 p.m., and Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton around 4:30 p.m.
The same line of storms produced a tornado warning in western Nassau County and New York City around 3 p.m. today.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.