A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Suffolk County as a line of storms moves across Long Island this afternoon.

The storm was located around Rocky Point at 3:39 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and penny-sized hail are both possible.

The storms are forecast to be near Patchogue and Davis Park around 3:55 p.m., Center Moriches and Shirley around 4:05 p.m., Manorville around 4:10 p.m., Riverhead and Westhampton around 4:15 p.m., Southampton and Shinnecock Hills around 4:05 p.m., and Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton around 4:30 p.m.

The same line of storms produced a tornado warning in western Nassau County and New York City around 3 p.m. today.