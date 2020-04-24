The cardiac arrest protocol guidance issued by the State Department of Health on April 17 has been rescinded by Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

After further review, the State Health Department determined the cardiac arrest standards are not necessary and Zucker ordered them rescinded, the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services And Trauma Systems said in a new guidance document issued yesterday.

The protocol put in place on April 17 said adult cardiac arrest victims who cannot be resuscitated at the scene would not be transported to a hospital with CPR in progress, unless the patient’s pulse or breathing has returned.

That guidance was proposed by physician leaders of the EMS Regional Medical Control Systems and the State Advisory Council, in accordance with American Heart Association guidance and based on standards recommended by the American College of Emergency Physicians, the April 23 memo from EMS bureau director Ryan Greenberg said. The same protocol has also been adopted in multiple other states and reflected nationally recognized minimum standards, Greenberg said.

“Effective immediately, all New York State EMS agencies and providers are directed to follow the New York State standard EMS Statewide Adult and Pediatric Treatment Protocols for the treatment of patients in cardiac arrest.”