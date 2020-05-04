The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two teenage boys who ran away from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch this weekend.

Justin Melott, 14, and Christopher Ellis, 17, both left Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Justin is described as a Hispanic male, 5’3” tall, 140 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Christopher is described as a white male, 6’ tall, 265 lbs., with green eyes, brown hair with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

There is no foul play suspected, police said.

The Riverhead Police Department asks that anyone with information on any suspicious or criminal activity call the department’s Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.