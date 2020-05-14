Riverhead Town 2020 beach parking stickers will be available for purchase at the Recreation Department office at Stotzky Park tomorrow and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a special hour for seniors (age 60+) from 9 to 10 a.m.

The parking permits are $20 each — $5 for seniors.

Permits can be purchased at three walk-up windows at the recreation department. In-person sales are cash only.

Permits can be paid for electronically using the Viply app, but can be picked up in person. Visit riverheadrecreation.net for information about the app.

The recreation department is not yet selling non-resident permits, 4×4 permits or boat launch permits. Those will be available at later date.

2019 permits will be honored until June 27.

Everyone who visits the recreation department to buy a beach parking permit is reminded to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines, keeping a minimum of six feet apart from others.



If you would rather have your permit mailed to you: Download and print an application, fill it out and send it in with a self-addressed, stamped envelope, along with copies of your driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of residence if you have a PO box. The materials should be addressed to Town of Riverhead Recreation Department, 55 Columbus Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901