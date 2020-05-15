In a new executive order issued late yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended “N.Y. on Pause” until May 29.

The new order continues prior executive orders which closed or otherwise restricted public or private businesses or places of public accommodation and required postponement or cancellation of all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason.

“All enforcement mechanisms by state or local governments shall continue to be in full force and effect until June 13,” the order also states.

The new order expires at 11:59 p.m. on May 28.

Phase One industries — construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, retail (limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off), manufacturing and wholesale trade — in five upstate regions are allowed to reopen as of 12:01 a.m. today.

The Long Island, New York City, Mid-Hudson, Capital Region and Western New York remain subject to the “N.Y. on Pause” closures and restrictions as long as they do not meet the seven reopening metrics spelled out by the state’s reopening plan.

The governor on Monday announced a statewide exception for “certain low-risk business and recreational activities” which are authorized to restart today throughout the state. These include landscaping and gardening, as well as outdoor, low-risk recreational activities, such as tennis, and drive-in movie theaters.

The Long Island and New York City regions meet only four of the seven metrics, according to the state’s regional dashboard this morning — which shows Long Island no longer meeting the hospital bed availability threshold of 30%, a metric the region had met earlier this week. The dashboard says the L.I. region is right at 30%. These numbers also do not include available beds after hospitals in the region are authorized by the state to resume elective surgeries.

The new executive order allows the state to lift restrictions in additional regions that meet the reopening criteria without revision to the executive order, so that phase one industries will be allowed to reopen.

The governor has said that each phase of reopening would last two weeks, allowing local officials to monitor the established criteria for indications that the virus outbreak is beginning to surge. Absent a surge, the region would progress to the next phase.