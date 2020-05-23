How should the school district deal with what will certainly be a prolonged period of financial pain as a result of the coronavirus crisis? Staff cuts? Program cuts/consolidations?

Now more than ever it is difficult to predict what the district will have to work with as far as state aid is concerned. State aid is slated to be drastically cut and the little we do receive, can be pulled out from under us without warning. Doing more with less in all areas will become the reality.

Do you favor the district asking voters to approve a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity? If not, how should the district deal with overcrowded classrooms?

No. NYSED offers a check list that should be considered prior to any drastic realignment of schools. For example:

attendance boundaries realigned

class schedules changed to make maximum use of building

overlapping sessions established in junior, middle and/or senior high school

elementary grades temporarily housed in the high school

contracted with another school district to house or educate children-this should be up for discussion with Mattituck and Shoreham school districts.

temporary quarters rented

temporary or portable buildings.

This is a partial list provided by NYSED: https://stateaid.nysed.gov/attendance/pdf_docs/request%20to%20split_curtail%20sessions%20090711.pdf

Other than the financial stress brought about by the conoravirus crisis, what is the most pressing issue facing Riverhead Central School District? How do you think the board of education should address this issue?

Space. For the immediate future, distance learning for the upperclassmen would be more cost effective.

What are the top three things you’d like to accomplish as a board member?

To put to rest the “us and them” attitude that the majority of this BOE has created with our community. To create a balance between meeting the needs of the student and the needs of tax payers. Put out all new Request For Proposals (RFP) What’s the best thing about Riverhead schools?

The kids we teach.

What needs the most improvement in Riverhead schools?

Creative spatial options.

Are you running in this election as part of a “team”? If so, which other candidate(s) are you running with?

Ann Cotten-Degrasse

Will you accept financial or in-kind support from the teachers’ union?

No.